Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferrari by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

