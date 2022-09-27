FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

NYSE FDX opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.54. FedEx has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

