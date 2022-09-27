FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 15,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,543,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

FaZe Trading Down 11.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50.

FaZe Company Profile

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

