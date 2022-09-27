Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG) Director James Donald Farley Sells 266,667 Shares

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$26,666.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,640.
Falcon Gold Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of Falcon Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. Falcon Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.
About Falcon Gold
