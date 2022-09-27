Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG) Director James Donald Farley Sells 266,667 Shares

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$26,666.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,640.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Falcon Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. Falcon Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

