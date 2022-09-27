Expion360 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XPON) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 28th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Expion360 Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
