Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 245.8% in September

Sep 27th, 2022

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAPGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Shares of XELAP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Exela Technologies Company Profile



Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

