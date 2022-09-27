Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 245.8% in September

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Exela Technologies Price Performance
Shares of XELAP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Exela Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exela Technologies (XELAP)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.