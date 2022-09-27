Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 245.8% in September

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Shares of XELAP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.