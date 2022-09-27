EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.99

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on EVN from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

