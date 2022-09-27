Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00007845 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

