ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Tops $0.0747 on Top Exchanges

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $699,599.89 and approximately $381,389.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm.”

