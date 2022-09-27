Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Trading Up 22.3 %

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Equillium has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter valued at $14,009,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.