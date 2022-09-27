Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,888 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 587,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 686,449 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

