Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,410. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

