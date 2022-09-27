Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Shaun Ankers 81,493 shares of Energy One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th.

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and backoffice solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

