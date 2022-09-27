Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Endesa Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

