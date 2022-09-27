Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Down 2.5%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.42. 28,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 18,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDVMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.58.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

