Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP 2.35-2.38 EPS.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
