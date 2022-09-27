Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 2.35-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 840-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.51 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.
Endava Stock Down 1.6 %
Endava stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. Endava has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Featured Stories
