Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 99.4% in September

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELTP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 86,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

