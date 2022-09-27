Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $54.05 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.05 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,358,917 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.