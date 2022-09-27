Econ Financial Services Corp Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.