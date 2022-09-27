Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.29 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

