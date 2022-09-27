Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 256,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 142,392 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,492. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

