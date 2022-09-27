Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 1,431 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14,310.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average is $237.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

