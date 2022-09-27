Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 1,378 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,244,000 after buying an additional 147,135 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. 322,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $111.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

