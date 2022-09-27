Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. 19,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.