Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 2,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,360. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

