e-Money Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.44 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. e-Money has a market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,826,395 coins and its circulating supply is 68,875,221 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

