e-Money Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.44 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. e-Money has a market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,826,395 coins and its circulating supply is 68,875,221 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.