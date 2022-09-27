Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.68.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.