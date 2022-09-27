DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,215. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.52% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.