DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,215. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
