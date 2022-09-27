DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Financial Survey

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -99.14% -88.80% -37.37% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 10 11 0 2.52 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DraftKings and FaZe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 82.41%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than FaZe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $1.30 billion 9.86 -$1.52 billion ($3.79) -4.01 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Volatility and Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

