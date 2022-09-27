DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.56. 75,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,587,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The business had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

