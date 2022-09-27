Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.61. 2,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 643,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The stock has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Domo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth $233,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

