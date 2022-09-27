Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $47.17

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $45.21. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 38,374 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.