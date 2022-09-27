DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00187233 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

