Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Digital China Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
