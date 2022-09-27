DiamondRock Hospitality to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

DRH traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 85,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,670. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

