Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

CARE opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$156.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.27 and a 1 year high of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

