Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLHTF opened at 2.07 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of 2.07 and a 52 week high of 4.75.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

