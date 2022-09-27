DEXTools Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $246,748.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools launched on June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application.”

