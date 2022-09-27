Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 3.9%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €30.06 ($30.67) and last traded at €30.17 ($30.79). Approximately 4,208,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.41 ($32.05).

Deutsche Post Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

