Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.75 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR:LHA opened at €5.73 ($5.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.50. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of €7.92 ($8.08).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

