Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,865.00

Delphy (DPY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $525,800.00 and approximately $26,865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Delphy’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

