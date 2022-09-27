Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 963.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

