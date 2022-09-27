DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 20%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 149,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 148,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.86.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

