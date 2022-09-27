Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

