Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,448,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 548,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $258.21. 80,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

