Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in September

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.1 %

DIFTY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.