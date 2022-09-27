Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in September

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.1 %
DIFTY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $31.43.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.