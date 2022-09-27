CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,849.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,169.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CTO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

