Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Cromwell Property Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86.
About Cromwell Property Group
