CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $64.95. Approximately 13,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,042,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

